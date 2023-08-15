Former President Trump Indicted in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges for his alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. This marks the fourth time Trump has been indicted.

The charges, which include racketeering and more, center around actions that include allegedly making false claims of ballot fraud, and pressuring local officials to “find” him more votes to overturn the election.

18 other people have also been charged in the case, including Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In response, the Trump campaign says Democrat Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, is a “rabid partisan,” and that her investigation is based on “fabricated accusations.”

Willis has been investigating Trump and his allies for more than two years. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.