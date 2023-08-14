Skittles Didn’t Learn from Bud Light

Skittles has released new packaging for their product, and people are calling for people to give it the “Budweiser Treatment.”

Skittles has gone “woke” and people are calling for it to be boycotted.

I you were to go to skittles.com, you would notice at the top of the page that there is a tab that says, “SKITTLES Pride.” When clicked, the animation says, “There’s a story in every rainbow.”

“We’ve given up our rainbow so that the LGBTQ+ community can share theirs,” the company says. “This Pride Month, we’re amplifying stories within the LGBTQ+ community for all to discover. We begin by showcasing the designs of five talented artists on our SKITTLES Pride Packs, each with their own story to tell.”

The company swapped the rainbow-colored packaging for LGBTQ-friendly designs created in partnership with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. This is the fourth year they have partnered together.

Of the five new designs, there is one that has had more attention than the other four. It has a few kids on skateboards riding on a halfpipe with the phrases “skate & live,” “joy is resistance,” and “black trans lives matter” written on it. This is the packaging that has people upset.

Everyone remembers the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney story. People were quick to boycott it, and Bud Light has been scrambling ever since to repair their image and their sales.

Skittles could be in for the same treatment.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on Skittles’ new wrapper designs, click the link below.