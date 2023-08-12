One Person Killed in Hancock County Crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.–A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided Friday night in Charlottesville and one person was killed.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Carthage Pike and US 40 at around 5:20. They say there was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was going east on US 40 towards Knightstown and the Ford pickup truck was traveling north towards US40.

They think the Ford began to cross US 40 and entered the eastbound traffic lanes when the Harley-Davidson struck the Ford.

The man on the motorcycle has been identified as 58-year-old Tony West of New Castle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During the crash, Mr. West’s arm was partially amputated. Two Wayne County Jail Officers happened to drive by after the crash. They stopped and rendered aid. The jail officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and attempted to save Mr. West’s life,” said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department in a Facebook post.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Randy Mathis, 70, of Charlottesville. Mathis has cooperated with the investigation and voluntarily submitted to blood and alcohol tests as part of routine procedure whenever there is a fatal crash.

US 40 was closed for a short time while officers investigated the scene.