Mike Pence Missed a Key Detail

Mike Pence made a great point that went unheard due to him and his team missing an important detail in his latest campaign ad.

The video opens with Pence pulling up to a gas pump in a red truck. He steps out of the truck and says “Remember $2 gallon gas? I do,” Pence said to the camera as he worked the gas pump. “And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy.”

The video was meant to promote his energy independence plan. The video has been viewed over a million times on social media, not for the right reasons though. The video was mocked by many who pointed out a beeping noise could be heard in the background. He was not pumping gas. The beeping noise is heard because he never chose a fuel type. He also never inserted a credit card or anything.

“How can this dipstick fix our energy independence when he can’t even push the button that chooses which octane gas, he wants to make the ‘beeping’ sound stop?!” comedian Rob Schneider tweeted. There were several other tweets highlighting how out of touch Pence’s video seemed.

Voters are not dumb. Americans are very aware of what is fake and what is not. They are just a little less aware on the Left.

