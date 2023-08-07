Police: Woman in Evansville Used Machete to Attack Man

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A woman in Evansville is accused of cutting a man with a machete Sunday night.

A machete is a broad blade used either as an agricultural implement similar to an axe, or in combat like a long-bladed knife.

Police say it happened behind a gas station on E. Louisiana Street. WFIE says they found a man bleeding from his leg. Officers say the man told them that he was going to the gas station to get a drink and 28-year-old Kayti Carter asked him to get her a drink too.

They believe the man told Carter that he didn’t have enough money to buy both of them a drink, so the two of them started “play fighting.” Carter had a machete and he had a stick.

The man claims that Carter started throwing things and swung the machete at him for real, hitting him in the leg.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and treated the man for his injury.

Carter was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. She is charged with battery with a deadly weapon.