INDOT: Expect Delays at I-69 and I-465 Interchange

INDIANAPOLIS – Expect delays on highways in Central Indiana this weekend. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced pavement repairs will take place at the I-69 and I-465 interchange, resulting in the temporary closure of one ramp.
On Saturday, August 5th, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., a full closure of the ramp from I-465 eastbound to I-69 northbound, single lane closure on I-69 southbound ramp to I-465 southbound, and a single lane closure on I-465 eastbound (near Binford Boulevard and I-69 ramp)
INDOT reminds drivers to lower their speed and refrain from any distractions while driving, adding that you should stay alert and be prepared for any changes in traffic patterns.
