Cascade High School Student Dies in Hendricks County Crash Monday

Published on August 1, 2023

Cascade High School

Source: WISH-TV

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.–The person who died in a crash near Stilesville on Monday has been identified as 17-year-old Ryan Bell. He was supposed to be a senior at Cascade High School this year.

Captain Amanda Goings with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 300 West and U.S. 40.

“No other injuries were reported. Bell was the sole occupant of that vehicle. He was in a Saturn passenger car. For an unknown reason, that car left the road and hit a tree,” said Goings.

Goings says there is no evidence to suggest that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Bell was from Plainfield. He was both a wrestler and a football player at Cascade High School.

“Ryan was a hard worker and great teammate!” Cascade High School Athletics said in a Tweet.

The wrestling program also expressed their condolences to Bell and his family.

“Ryan was a joy to be around, he was a great teammate, and always worked hard. You will be missed young man!” the school’s wrestling program said in a Facebook post.

