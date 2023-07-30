Heavy Police Presence in Muncie Following Shooting

There have now been reports of at least one victim in the developing situation in Muncie. According to multiple sources a 30-year-old male has died and multiple others wounded following a shooting at 1 am at the intersection of East Willard Street and South Hackley Street. Police and a SWAT team have blocked off the area while they investigate.

Reports indicate the shooting took place at a block party with an attendance of at least 100 people. Muncie Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell stated that multiple victims are being treated at Ball Memorial Hospital where there is a police presence as well.

Testimony from witnesses claim that at least two other people were shot in the altercation. One of them is in stable condition, the others is unknown as of this time.

Police have not said what lead to the shooting or announced any suspects at this time. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.