ISP: Dump Tuck Rolls Over Man On I-465

INDIANAPOLIS–A dump truck rolled over a mechanic who was working on it on the south side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

State Police Sergeant John Perrine says when police got to the scene just after 2 am, they found a man severely injured and unresponsive lying on the shoulder of eastbound I-465 between Harding Street and U.S. 31.

“Right now, it appears that it was something mechanical. We don’t think the driver of the truck was in it when it started rolling,” said Perrine.

Perrine says it trapped the mechanic between the rear tandem wheels and rolled over him. They have identified the deceased mechanic as 23-year-old Lane Grant. Grant was from Greenville, Indiana.

There were no other vehicles involved, but Perrine says the incident is still under investigation.

Eastbound lanes of I-465 were restricted for nearly 4 hours before being reopened.