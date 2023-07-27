Crash Near Crown Point Closes I-65 in Both Directions for Six Hours Wednesday

CROWN POINT, Ind.–There was a crash involving several cars in northern Indiana Wednesday afternoon that closed I-65 in both directions for nearly six hours.

State police say it happened one mile north of the Crown Point exit around 12:20 when a tractor trailer that was going north veered into the center divider wall and that pushed the barriers into the southbound lanes of travel. After that, a tanker semi that was going southbound hit the concrete that was now in its lane.

The impact of that resulted in the tanker driving off the right side of the road, overturning, and coming to rest in a ditch. Signage on the tanker indicated that it was loaded with propane, which is flammable. The possibility of hazardous materials being there was enough for police to close both the north and southbound lanes of I-65 and divert traffic to State Road 2 and U.S. 30.

INDOT, Lake County HAZMAT, Crown Point Police, and the Crown Point Fire Departments all responded to the scene and helped with the cleanup. WAFFCO Towing helped remove the tanker.

All lanes reopened at 6:15 pm.

Both truck drivers were taken to hospitals and they are expected to recover from their injuries. Four additional vehicles were also damaged in the crash.