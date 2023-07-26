Westbound I-465 Scheduled to Reopen Thursday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS–Westbound I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis will reopen ahead of schedule.

INDOT is expected to reopen all lanes and ramps along the interstate before the Thursday morning rush. It was originally supposed to reopen Saturday July 29.

The work along I-465 is part of an effort to expand I-465 to four lanes by the end of 2024 called the “I-69 Finish Line” project that will connect Indianapolis and Evansville.

Starting Wednesday night, workers are supposed to lift the closure and allow traffic to return to its normal flow, which consists of three travel lanes. Concrete barriers will remain on both shoulders to protect the workers nearby.

If you are on eastbound I-465, you should watch for trucks entering and exiting the interstate as work continues on the future interchange connecting I-69 to I-465, says INDOT.