Parents Charged with Neglect Following Toddler’s Death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — You may remember a toddler who was shot and killed by his brother in March; now, police have charged the boy’s parents with multiple counts of neglect.

Police say a 5-year-old boy shot and killed 1-year-old Isiah Johnson at a Lafayette apartment on March 28th. They later learned that the toddler had marijuana in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

27-year-old Deonta Johnson and 24-year-old Shatia Welch were arrested Monday. They are facing a variety of neglect and drug-related charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

After searching the apartment and Johnson’s car, officers say they found substances such as fentanyl pills and marijuana. Johnson has also been charged with obstruction of justice.