1-Year-Old Shot and Killed

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a toddler was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.
Lafayette Police officers were called to Westchester Lane in Romney Meadows Apartments around 3 p.m. The Journal & Courier reports that one-year-old Isiah Johnson died. His autopsy should be held Wednesday.
No one has been arrested as of yet. At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting.
