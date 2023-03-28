Listen Live
1-Year-Old Shot and Killed

Published on March 28, 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a toddler was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Lafayette Police officers were called to Westchester Lane in Romney Meadows Apartments around 3 p.m.  The Journal & Courier reports that one-year-old Isiah Johnson died.  His autopsy should be held Wednesday.

No one has been arrested as of yet.  At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting.

