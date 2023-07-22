Police: Pair of Hit-and-Runs on Indy’s Eastside, Several People Hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday afternoon, a man was arrested after a series of hit-and-runs on the city’s eastside left at least two injured. The incidents started at Arlington Avenue and Washington Street and ended a half mile south at the intersection of Arlington and Greenfield Avenues.

A man who spoke to WIBC Radio while at the site of the first accident stated that he did not witness anything at first but heard a crash from his office.

“When I stood up to look, that car was hit, and a black SUV was backing up [hit-and-run] and drove down Arlington,” said Ross Schaeffer. “Thankfully, it sounds like no one is seriously hurt, and it sounds like he hit someone further down and got stopped. It’s a crazy intersection [Arlington Avenue and Washington Street], a lot of accidents.”

At the intersection of Arlington and Greenfield Avenues, there was more chaos as the fleeing driver collided with another motorist attempting to turn at the stop sign.

“He came over the railroad tracks with a blown tire and smashed front and hit me,” said another motorist. “He just swerved over the sidewalk and hit me.”

According to IMPD, the suspect is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and may face enhancement charges depending on the extent of the injuries caused by his actions. The identity of the suspect has not been released. There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.