Proposal to Crack Down on Illegal Parking in Indy is Approved by Committee

INDIANAPOLIS–A proposal to reduce illegal parking throughout Indianapolis was approved by the Public Works Committee Thursday night.

The goal of it is to give the organization ParkIndy more of an incentive to issue tickets for non-moving violations. The committee said those include parking in:

-Bike lanes

-Fire lanes

-Prohibited parking areas

-Crosswalks

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works also believes that the proposal will bring more revenue in to ParkIndy.

“Currently, ParkIndy receives a portion of revenue collected for specific types of tickets that have been issued at parking meters. The new proposal would allow ParkIndy to share revenue with the city for all tickets issued, incentivizing increased enforcement of non-metered parking violations,” said a news release from the Department of Public Works.

Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget said he’s heard from both councilors and people in Indianapolis who are upset with the amount of vehicles illegally parking within bike lanes and crosswalks.

“Additionally, this will help ease the burden on the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department when it comes to issuing tickets for illegally parked vehicles,” said Herget.

The proposal goes to the full Indianapolis City-County Council August 14.