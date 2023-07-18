U.S. Soldier Detained In North Korea After Crossing Border In DMZ

SEOUL, South Korea. — A U.S. soldier is in North Korean custody after an unauthorized border crossing.

The soldier was being escorted back to the U.S. for disciplinary reasons, and somehow managed to slip through security and joined a UN tour of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

UN Command said the troop crossed into North Korea without any authorization and witnesses tell CBS he was acting in a curious manner during the tour.

He has not been publicly identified and officials say they are working to resolve the situation.