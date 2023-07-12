Dylan Mulvaney Does not Feel Safe in the United States

Dylan Mulvaney, a man who thinks he is a woman, has traveled to South America because he does not feel safe in the United States.

Mulvaney is safe in the U.S. There is a difference between him not liking people’s reactions to his Bud Light endorsement and not feeling safe.

How can Mulvaney not feel safe in the U.S? This is the only place he is safe. He is a man claiming to be a woman. He is making millions of dollars acting. What other country could this happen in?

If Mulvaney truly wants to be unsafe, he should travel to Syria, Iran, North Korea, or many other places around the world. There are places in South America he would not feel safe.

Alongside a video of him interacting with llamas, the 26-year-old said he booked a trip to South America in a desperate move to “feel something.”

In another video he revealed to his followers that he was in Peru. He continued on saying, “I came here to feel something. And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy, it was wild,” Mulvaney explained. “I’ve seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually.”

To hear Tony Katz’s full thoughts on Mulvaney leaving the United States to feel safe, click the link below.