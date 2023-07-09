Active Shooter Threat Response and how best to disable that threat

How do we as a society reduce the number killed or injured in mass shootings? The discussion too often is blurred by politics. Guy Relford this Saturday talked about the conference he attended taught by Lieutenant Colonel Ed Monk, co-owner of Last Resort Firearms Training. Time and math are the key metrics when dealing with mass shooters. The more time the shooter has, the more victims there will be. A determined school shooter will get into the school, unless doors and windows are bulletproof.

What matters most is being able to end that shooting as soon as possible.

You need an armed individual who is capable and willing… Willing and able to deliver vicious, brutal deadly force to that shooter within 30 seconds of the first shot… That’s how you have a reasonable plan to keep casualties in a school shooting to under double digits.

