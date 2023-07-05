Listen Live
Hoosier Lottery Looking for Recent Winner

Published on July 5, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – If you recently purchased a Powerball with Double Play ticket in the Circle City, you might soon find yourself $50,000 richer.

The Hoosier Lottery is looking for the lucky Hoosier whose ticket matched four of the five numbers, and the Powerball, in Monday night’s drawing.

Winning numbers were 15-37-50-55-69, with the Powerball of 9.

So, if you recently picked up a ticket at the Indy 13 Food Mart on East 38th Street, you should probably check your numbers.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is worth about $546 million.

 

Did You Win?

The Lottery is asking you to call customer service at 1-800-955-6886.  They also recommend keeping your ticket in a safe place and talking to a financial advisor.

