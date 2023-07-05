Hoosier Lottery Looking for Recent Winner

INDIANAPOLIS – If you recently purchased a Powerball with Double Play ticket in the Circle City, you might soon find yourself $50,000 richer.
The Hoosier Lottery is looking for the lucky Hoosier whose ticket matched four of the five numbers, and the Powerball, in Monday night’s drawing.
Winning numbers were 15-37-50-55-69, with the Powerball of 9.
So, if you recently picked up a ticket at the Indy 13 Food Mart on East 38th Street, you should probably check your numbers.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is worth about $546 million.
Did You Win?
The Lottery is asking you to call customer service at 1-800-955-6886. They also recommend keeping your ticket in a safe place and talking to a financial advisor.
