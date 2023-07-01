Listen Live
Avoiding Burns on the Fourth of July

Published on July 1, 2023

Fireworks sparklers fourth of July, Happy USA Independence Day Holiday, Celebration. Hands Holding Sparklers Fireworks with USA American Flag at sunset outdoor background. Concept 4th of July, Freedom

Source: Sangwien / Getty

STATEWIDE — Although lighting fireworks can be a lot of fun, it can also be a way to get seriously injured.  So, healthcare professionals are offering tips on how to avoid burns this holiday.

Dr. Jeffrey Gibbs, Director of the Ascension St. Vincent Adult and Pediatric Burn Center in Indianapolis, says many injuries result from sparklers.  He says some of these injuries can cause lasting disfiguration.

So, why are sparklers so dangerous?  Well, Dr. Matthew Connelly with Community Health Network says they are incredibly hot to the touch, which can create risks for children and adults alike.

In order to protect yourself, you should consider having a bucket of water nearby in order to fully extinguish and cool them after use.

Some firework-related injuries are caused by those that do not go off as expected.  Doctors are urging you to dispose of those “duds” safely – disappointing as it may be – instead of risking your health by trying to re-light them.

Other safety suggestions for the summer season include avoiding alcohol when lighting fireworks, and making sure to light them on flat surfaces, away from people and structures.

If you or someone you know gets hurt this holiday, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1.

