When You Can See the Indianapolis Colts at Training Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind.–The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday announced 13 training camp practices open to fans between July 26th and August 17th at Grand Park in Westfield.

Four of those 13 practices will begin at 6PM, including a pair of two-hour joint practices with the Chicago Bears.

“With each new training camp, I always question how we can improve, but the Colts, our employees, and volunteers manage to do so each year with great success,” said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. “The Grand Park Sports Campus, coupled with the excitement of the Indianapolis Colts, make this the ultimate NFL training camp and fan experience.”

There is no charge to attend training camp, but you have to obtain a free ticket at Colts.com/Camp to enter each day .

The Colts will also hold several theme days at training camp. Here are those days.

-Camp Kickoff, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security – Wed., July 26

-Kids’ Day, presented by Riley Children’s Health – Fri., July 28

-NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” – Sat., July 29

-Salute to Service Day – Tues., Aug. 1

-Youth Sports Day, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors – Thurs., Aug. 3

-“Give Back Sunday,” presented by Meijer – Sun., Aug. 6

-Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Thurs., Aug. 10

-“Thirsty Thursday,” presented by Bud Light – Thurs., Aug. 17