Brownsburg Teacher has her License Revoked

Do you remember the Brownsburg teacher who forced her student to eat his own vomit? She had her licensed revoke.

Indiana’s Secretary of Education Katie Jenner officially revoked Sara Seymour’s license on June 20.

The Indiana Department of Education is also seeking to revoke Julie Taylor’s teaching license after she did not respond to a request to voluntarily surrender it. According to police reports, Taylor provided the tray for the student to throw up on.

Seymour was charged in April with a felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of failure to report. Her pretrial conference is scheduled for July 18, with a jury trial tentatively scheduled for Aug. 16.

“His cognitive disability is one where he is unable to recall certain events, such as this memory, which is why it was never reported. He was not able to recall that to tell his parent or a trusted adult,” Brownsburg Police Department Captain Jennifer Barrett said.

Seymour will be able to petition her license to have it reinstated in three years.

Of all the faculty involved in the incident she was the only one who had her license revoked so far.

