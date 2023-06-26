The Uprising Against Putin

Vladimir Putin’s hired mercenary, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, sent his forces on the move against the Russian military. Prigozhin is a powerful military leader who was brought in by the Russian President to help Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although the alliance turned sour when Prigozhin turned his guns on the Russian Army this weekend. This “walk in the park” invasion of Ukraine hasn’t bogged well for Putin or the Russian military.

Prigozhin is the head of a Russian private army called “Wagner”. This group has had a big impact on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even having held cities like Bakhmut throughout the invasion. At the same time, Prigozhin has stated that he believes Russia’s military leaders are “incompetent” and don’t have what it takes to do what needs to be done.

Late Friday, Russian forces attacked Wagner camps in Eastern Ukraine, and this has escalated the quarrel between Prigozhin and Russia’s defense ministry. Prigozhin called for a rebellion against Russia’s military, and Saturday Wagner forces marched into Russia and took control of Russian military bases in the southern region in Rostov-on-Don. According to the Kremlin, Prigozhin has since stood down and accepted a deal to leave Russia for Belarus.

After Putin sent up to 200,000 soldiers into Ukraine in February 2022, a series of humiliating retreats has many believing that Russia’s plan has clearly failed, but clearly isn’t quite over yet.