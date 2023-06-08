Indy Strawberry Festival Going on Now on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS–The 57th annual Indy Strawberry Festival is going on now on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

Strawberry shortcakes with all the fixings will be available until 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. The northwest quadrant of the Circle is closed during that time. It is put on by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral.

One of the most popular items is called “The Works” — a treat featuring a homemade shortcake, a ladle full of juicy strawberries, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and a dollop of whipped topping. It costs $10.

You can also purchase single items. Strawberries and ice cream are $3 each, while shortcakes and whipped topping are $2 each. You can also pay with cash or card.

More than 95% of all Strawberry Festival funds go directly to charity, with previous “Strawberry Grants” benefiting organizations including Random Acts of Flowers Indianapolis, Peace Learning Center, and Damar Services.