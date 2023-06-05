Tyrese Haliburton Commits To Play In World Cup With USA Basketball

Tyrese Haliburton has already had an active offseason and his schedule will soon get even busier.

As first reported by Shams Charania, Haliburton is committed to compete in the FIBA World Cup in August — along with Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis and Jalen Brunson. The list will continue to grow, and participants have not yet been made official by USA Basketball.

Playing in the World Cup means a shortened offseason for Haliburton and the rest of the NBA players who will proudly represent their country.

Daniel Theis is playing for Germany.

Oshae Brissett will be a free agent in July, but said during exit interviews: “Definitely going to play with (Team Canada) this summer. I’m definitely there.” Mathurin and Nembhard aren’t expected to play.

Other possibilities: Is Myles Turner brought back for a second World Cup? Chris Duarte could play with the Dominican Republic, plus former Pacers Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) and Goga Bitadze (Georgia) with their countries.

Team USA will hold training camp in Las Vegas, then play an exhibition game against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on Aug. 7 before heading to Spain.

They are scheduled to play New Zealand (Aug. 26), Greece (Aug. 28) and Jordan (Aug. 30) in the first round of the Group Phase.

