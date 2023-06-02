Celebrate National Donut Day in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National Donut Day, you might be looking to pick up a sweet treat (or two) for breakfast.

The holiday-of-sorts dates back to the 1930s, when the Salvation Army first honored those who provided service members with donuts during World War I. You can learn more about the national day – and the food that inspired it – here.

If you would like to celebrate, continue reading this article to find some popular bakeries around Central Indiana that might please your taste buds.

Long’s Bakery – 1453 North Tremont Street, Indianapolis

Rise’n Roll Bakery – 6311 East Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis

Taylor’s Bakery – 6216 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis

Hilligoss Bakery – 804 East Main Street, Brownsburg

Ohanalulu – 11640 Brooks School Road Suite 100, Fishers

Mary Lou Donuts – 1830 South 4, Lafayette

Titus Bakery – 820 West South Street, Lebanon

Rebellion Doughnuts – 17677 Cumberland Road, Noblesville

Quack Daddy Donuts – 16156 Spring Mill Road Suite 500, Westfield

White House Donut Shop – 212 East Main Street, Westfield

Other noteworthy chains around the state include Dunkin’, Jack’s Donuts, and Krispy Kreme.