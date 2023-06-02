Listen Live
Celebrate National Donut Day in Central Indiana

Published on June 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National Donut Day, you might be looking to pick up a sweet treat (or two) for breakfast.

The holiday-of-sorts dates back to the 1930s, when the Salvation Army first honored those who provided service members with donuts during World War I.  You can learn more about the national day – and the food that inspired it – here.

If you would like to celebrate, continue reading this article to find some popular bakeries around Central Indiana that might please your taste buds.

Mini Donuts

Long’s Bakery – 1453 North Tremont Street, Indianapolis

Visit their Facebook page here.

Rise’n Roll Bakery – 6311 East Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis

Visit the website here.

Taylor’s Bakery – 6216 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis

Visit the website here.

Hilligoss Bakery – 804 East Main Street, Brownsburg

Visit their Facebook page here.

Ohanalulu – 11640 Brooks School Road Suite 100, Fishers

Visit the website here.

Mary Lou Donuts – 1830 South 4, Lafayette

Visit the website here.

Titus Bakery – 820 West South Street, Lebanon

Visit the website here.

Rebellion Doughnuts – 17677 Cumberland Road, Noblesville

Visit the website here.

Quack Daddy Donuts – 16156 Spring Mill Road Suite 500, Westfield

Visit the website here.

White House Donut Shop – 212 East Main Street, Westfield

Visit their Facebook page here.

Other noteworthy chains around the state include Dunkin’, Jack’s Donuts, and Krispy Kreme.

