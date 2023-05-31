Listen Live
Accused Child Porn Suspect Not Withdrawing His Guilty Plea

Published on May 31, 2023

Kegan Kline mugshot

Source: PHOTO: Miami County Jail / PHOTO: Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Accused child porn suspect Kegan Kline has submitted a notice of intent to not withdraw his guilty plea.

Earlier this month, Kline’s original legal team convinced Judge Timothy Spahr to delay sentencing based on “new evidence” they claimed could change Kline’s guilty plea. He pled guilty to 25 child sex crime charges, including possession of child porn and child solicitation.

Kline’s original legal team then left the case, later replaced by William Berkshire and Eric Huneryager.

Kegan Kline is accused of running a fake, catphish-style social media profile called “anthony_shots”, which he’s accused of using to get sexual pictures of underage girls.

His sentencing is set for July 27th.

Local News

