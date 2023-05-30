Josef Newgarden Gets New Record Prize Money for Winning Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–There was a new record amount for prize money for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. With his victory Sunday, Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden took home $3.666 million from a total purse of $17,021,500.

The payouts in 2022 were record-breaking, but this is the largest purse and largest winner’s payout in the century-plus history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The year’s average payout for NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers was $500,600, which also exceeds last year’s average of $485,000.

Newgarden said Sunday after the race that no one has been more supportive to him than his parents.

“Look, I wouldn’t be standing here without my Dad and Mom. It’s an impossible career to make happen without support and they are my number one supporters,” said Newgarden.

Second-place finisher Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing took home $1.043 million, exceeding the take-home prize for last year’s second-place finisher.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ Benjamin Pedersen earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors for his performance during the Month of May. Pedersen earned a $50,000 bonus for being named Rookie of the Year, making his total take-home prize $215,300.