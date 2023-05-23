Man Dies After Hitting Fishers Police Vehicle at 4-Way Stop

LAPEL, Ind. (WISH) — An SUV driver died in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving an unmarked Fishers Police Department vehicle stopped in backed-up traffic at a four-way stop in western Madison County, the sheriff’s department says.

The SUV driver was a 48-year-old Anderson man.

No one in the crash was identified in a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s Maj. Michael Warner says the three-vehicle crash happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of state roads 13 and 38. It’s near the town of Lapel that’s about a 40-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The Anderson man was driving northbound on State Road 13 in a 2000 GMC Jimmy that struck the 2014 unmarked Fishers police vehicle. The release did not say what type of police vehicle. The momentum pushed the police vehicle into a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup belonging to Citizens Energy Group.

The 37-year-old officer and the 50-year-old driver of the Silverado were taken to nearby hospitals to be evaluated. The release did not giver the genders of the officer or the Silverado driver.

A male passenger in the Jimmy was also taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.