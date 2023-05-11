Amazon Fulfillment Center Death Ruled an Accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A worker at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne died because of a blunt force injury, as reported by the county coroner.

The worker was identified as Caes David Gruesbeck, who was 20 years old and lived in Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner, Dr. Jon Brandenberger, said that the death was accidental.

Emergency medical teams received a call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center around noon on Monday. Cpl. Adam Griffith, spokesperson for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, said that Gruesbeck was taken to a hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, but no further information has been disclosed about the circumstances of the death or what Gruesbeck was doing at the time.

The Amazon warehouse is closed for now, but employees are still being paid, according to Amazon spokesperson Maureen Lynch Vogel. There is no information about when the warehouse will reopen.