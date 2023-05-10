Would You Try a Pizza Vending Machine?

We are living in the future. A new invention beyond Marty McFly’s biggest dreams. Pizza Vending Machines are here and could be coming to a sizzlin’ place near you!

A Cincinnati restaurant is testing out pizza vending machines in hopes of becoming a nationwide trend. Mac’s Pizza Pub located in Cincy’s Clifton neighborhood, will feature a pair of machines that will allow customers to customize their own pizza on a touchscreen. The vending machine will create the pizza and pop it out hot and ready!

The restaurant owner says the vending machine will also serve cookies, wings, cheesecakes, shirts, and more.

The University of Cincinatti has already placed an order for several machines for its campus. Could this mean the futuristic delicious wonder could head to the Hoosier state?

What do you think? Are you skeptical of the quality or concerned it’s AI taking over? Or are you excited to have your pie and eat it too?

Let us know on Twitter or Facebook!