Man from East Chicago Shoots Ex-Girlfriend in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Lafayette, someone called the police to report that a woman had been shot around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The shooting happened in a car that was parked on Burberry Drive West.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered the injured woman, Darrah Herring, who is 30 years old and from Lafayette. Herring was found with a gunshot wound to her arm and was taken to a local hospital. Fortunately, her condition was stable.

After investigating the matter, authorities have reason to believe that the shooting was a deliberate attack by Herring’s ex-boyfriend, Cordarro Curtis, who is 29 years old and from East Chicago, Indiana. On Friday evening at 9:30 p.m., the police apprehended Curtis after finding him hiding in an apartment located on Shoshone Drive.

As a result of their investigation, Curtis is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness involving a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm.