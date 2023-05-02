What’s Next for Grand Park? Westfield Mayoral Candidate Talks Possibilities

WESTFIELD, Ind.–The Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield has been having some financial struggles over the last several years, the biggest of which is paying off its debt. Whoever becomes the next mayor of Westfield will have to decide what to do about its future.

One of the Westfield mayoral candidates competing in the May primary is Westfield City Councilor Scott Willis.

“First off, the park is not up for sale. The city has been going through a process. We’re down to four bids at the moment. I believe the bids are to either lease the park or manage a portion of the park. Right now, Westfield ranks 4th in Indiana for capturing Grand Park visitor dollars. Carmel is #1, Fishers is #2, and Kokomo is #3,” said Willis in an interview Monday with 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey.

Willis says a way to fix that is to create what he calls a “village-type” concept.

“That’s where hotels, shops, and restaurants with things to do so that when they leave the fields they can find things to gravitate to and spend their dollars,” said Willis.

What would help, Willis believes, is if Westfield would grow its commercial base.

“90% of our revenue comes from residential homes and apartments. That’s not sustainable. It’s one reason why we’re struggling to keep up with infrastructure. We’re behind on public safety. Our taxes are the highest in Hamilton County among the four cities,” said Willis.

He thinks he can be the man to take both Grand Park and Westfield to the next level.

“What makes me different is I’m the only candidate that’s managed people, assets, and budgets similar in size to the City of Westfield. In fact, I’m the only the candidate that’s managed a budget,” said Willis.

Willis is running against plan commission member Kristen Burkman as well as city councilor and high school football coach Jake Gilbert.

No candidates from other parties have filed, meaning Tuesday’s winner will likely become Westfield’s next mayor.