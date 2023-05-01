Airborne Crash in Brown County, Indianapolis Man Faces Charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 21-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Brown County over the weekend. The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred on Saturday, April 29th, at around 3:10 p.m. in the vicinity of State Road 135 South and Orchard Road.

The investigation reveals that Jaffett Jackson Zelaya, who was driving a Chevrolet Camaro, was speeding towards a hillcrest on State Road 135 with a slight curve when the vehicle went airborne and hit the roof of a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan of Indianapolis. The impact caused the Camaro to flip several times before it caught fire.

Unfortunately, Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while a 37-year-old passenger in the Camaro was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

Police suspect that alcohol and speed played a role in the crash. Zelaya was arrested on several charges, including criminal/reckless driving resulting in death, driving while suspended resulting in death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, and several OWI misdemeanors.