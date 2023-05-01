The Indianapolis Colts’ Draft

Seven rounds over the course of three days, and the 2023 NFL Draft is over. Over the seven rounds the Colts made 12 selections.

The 12 picks are the most since the NFL Draft went from 13 rounds to seven. The prized pick of the draft was Anthony Richardson, who the Colts selected fourth overall.

What about the other 11 picks though?

Fans as a whole seem happy with the draft class that Chris Ballard put together. Part of the pleasure that fans have is because he drafted the future of the franchise, but the other selections were impressive as well.

Ballard went after important positions early. He drafted a quarterback (Anthony Richardson), cornerback (JuJu Brents), and a wide receiver (Josh Downs).

All of those selections were made on days one and two. Those three positions were arguably the most important needs the Colts needed to address going into the offseason.

When looking at day three of the draft Ballard added depth at multiple positions. He drafted two cornerbacks, a safety, two offensive tackles, two defensive linemen, a running back, and a tight end.

The consistent trait with all of these picks is the amount of athleticism each player has. Richardson is the most athletic quarterback to ever enter the draft, and every other player selected follows that trend.

JuJu Brents tested well at the NFL Combine. OT-Blake Freeland had the highest vertical of any offensive lineman at the Combine since 2003 and DL-Adetomiwa Adebaowre had the fastest 40-yard dash of any player weighing more than 280 in the last 20 years. Those four players stand out in that regard, but there is a lot of length and quickness in this draft class for Ballard.

To hear Tony Katz’s full thoughts on the Colts’ 2023 NFL Draft class, click the link below.