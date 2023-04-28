Anthony Richardson Drafted 4th Overall by the Colts

With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson out of Florida.

This came as a pleasant surprise to Colts fans. Going into the draft the popular prediction was for the Colts to select quarterback Will Levis out of Kentucky. Obviously, that did not happen.

Richardson is an exciting prospect to say the least. He is arguably the most athletic quarterback we have ever seen. He is a big, strong athlete standing at 6’4 and weighing in at 245 pounds. He has a big arm and is mobile. He ran a 4.4 40 yard dash at the combine.

He comes in with a high ceiling, but the floor is low.

He only started 13 games at Florida going 6-7. He does not have a lot of experience and the numbers from his college days are not encouraging, but the physical attributes are there. There is a lot of potential with Richardson. It will be up to new head coach Shane Steichen and his staff to unlock that potential.

