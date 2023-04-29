Stabbing at New Castle Correctional Facility Leaves Two Injured

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — On Friday morning around 9:40am, a stabbing occurred at the New Castle Correctional Facility. During a group session with eight male offenders, a female mental health counselor was stabbed in the neck and throat with a pointed metal object by one of the offenders.

Several other inmates attempted to intervene, and one offender was also stabbed in the chest. Both the counselor and the inmate were taken to a hospital in Muncie for treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Indiana State Police Pendleton District, along with investigators from the Indiana Department of Corrections and GEO Group, the private company that operates the facility, are investigating the incident.

Interviews with witnesses and the suspect are being conducted, and the case will be submitted to the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.