IRS Extends Tax Deadline For Hoosiers Impacted by Tornado Outbreak

STATEWIDE–Tuesday is considered Tax Day, but the IRS has extended the mtax deadline for Hoosiers who were impacted by a tornado outbreak March 31 and April 1.

If you have a home or business that was affected by those storms and are in one of the counties that President Biden put under a disaster declaration, then you now have until July 31st to file your business and personal tax returns and make tax payments.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, both individuals and households affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that reside or have a business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties qualify for tax relief.

“This includes 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2022 business returns normally due on April 18. Among other things, this means that eligible taxpayers will have until July 31 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts,” said the IRS in a news release Monday.

The July 31, 2023, deadline also applies to any payment normally due during this period, including quarterly estimated tax payments, quarterly payroll and excise tax returns. In addition, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after March 31, 2023, and before April 18, 2023, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by April 18, 2023.

You can call the IRS Disaster Hotline at 866-562-5227 and request tax relief.