CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana Pipeline Makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy, a company that provides natural gas and electricity in the United States, is making changes to its natural gas pipelines in Indiana.

They have been replacing old pipelines made of bare steel and cast-iron with new ones made of industry-grade plastic. This will make the natural gas system safer and help the company reduce its emissions.

In 2023, they will be working on 32 different communities in Indiana and spending over $76 million. They will retire about 115 miles of pipeline.

Workers will replace the natural gas mains under streets and sidewalks first. Then they will replace the service lines that go directly to homes and businesses. Once the work is done, they will restore any sidewalks, yards, and streets that were affected as soon as possible, depending on the weather.