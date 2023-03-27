NWS: Severe Weather Possible Friday, Temperatures Warming Up

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there is a possibility for a “slight risk” of severe weather on Friday in Indiana. That means that scattered severe storms are possible but typically are short-lived and not widespread.

Details are hazy at this point with it being so early in the week, but they are urging you to have a severe weather plan in place.

“Everything on that should become more clear within the next couple of days, but it does look like there’s certainly a possibility for heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of the state by Friday,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

They say high wind gusts and heavy rain are possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s all week long.

“Even with that, it’s too hard to tell what the primary threat will be. But we do know that Wednesday and Thursday will be much drier. There is a light chance for rain and snow on Tuesday,” said Moore.