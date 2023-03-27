Listen Live
Local News

NWS: Severe Weather Possible Friday, Temperatures Warming Up

Published on March 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rain and Severe Weather

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there is a possibility for a “slight risk” of severe weather on Friday in Indiana. That means that scattered severe storms are possible but typically are short-lived and not widespread.

Details are hazy at this point with it being so early in the week, but they are urging you to have a severe weather plan in place.

Related Stories

“Everything on that should become more clear within the next couple of days, but it does look like there’s certainly a possibility for heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of the state by Friday,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

They say high wind gusts and heavy rain are possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s all week long.

“Even with that, it’s too hard to tell what the primary threat will be. But we do know that Wednesday and Thursday will be much drier. There is a light chance for rain and snow on Tuesday,” said Moore.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close