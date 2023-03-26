Multiple Sunday Morning Shootings, 1 Dead

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings early Sunday morning. One victim is dead, three others are in the hospital.

The first shooting happened around 1:45 a.m., on the east side by 10th and Olney Street. Police say that a 16-year-old girl was shot in the face when leaving a party. She was shot in the cheek and foot, but was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Then, half an hour later, IMPD was called to Community East Hospital for a man that walked-in with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police say he was hurt from a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m.

Later around 3:00 a.m., IMPD went to the near southeast side for another shooting. Two people were shot in a home on Villa and Lexington Avenue. A male was killed at the scene and a female was shot, but found awake and breathing.

IMPD says they are investigating each of the incidents, but have not announced an arrest yet.