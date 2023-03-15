Biden Madness: Regional Finals, Round 2

Things are heating up as everyone’s favorite Biden-isms are starting to compete against each other in Biden Madness 2.0’s regional finals!

Monday started off the regional finals with Biden explaining he had his head cut open to ‘see if he has a brain’ and the president describing America in ‘one word.’

The choice was close, but the people have spoken. Seed #4 America in a Single Word moves on.

You thought the last round was a nail-bitter? Wait until you have to vote between today’s regionals.

#7 Seed: You Ain’t Black.

Reminder: Biden was on the campaign trail when he made this unforgettable comment on a radio interview with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club.”

VS

#2 Seed: …Anyway

Reminder: The president was in the middle of an “inspiring” speech, when he simply loses his train of thought.

Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!

Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.