Biden Madness: DAY NINE

Today begins REGIONAL FINALS for Biden Madness 2.0!

Friday’s contender, ‘You Know the Thing,’ beat out ‘nurse Pearl’ by a landslide. It’s a classic for a reason!

Our first regional final round will be a tough fight. Hopefully no one loses their head over a single word…

#12 SEED: Cut My Head Off.

Reminder: This is when Biden was talking about his aneurysm at the International Association of Fire Fighters. He pleasantly describes “that the doctors had to take the top of my head off a couple times to see if I had a brain.”

VS

#4 SEED: America, in a Single Word.

Reminder: Biden beautifully describing America in a single word, or several gibberish words.

Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!

Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.