Howard Co Inmate Dies, Coroner Says No Foul Play

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Howard County Jail died Sunday, and now investigators may know what happened.

Donald Helton Jr., 64, was found unconscious and unresponsive just before noon on Sunday, February 26th, 2023. Medics immediately began CPR, and Helton was taken to Ascension St. Vincent where he died just under half an hour after being found unconscious.

Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele conducted the autopsy Monday morning and ruled Helton’s death occurred due to a heart related issue, meaning his death was natural. Foul play has been ruled out.

The final cause of death is pending as toxicology reports are filed. That could take 6 to 8 weeks before results are released.