ISP: One Man Shot by State Police, Detectives Still Looking for Answers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis involving a state trooper.

Sergeant John Perrine with Indiana State Police says it was around 10 o’clock Monday morning when state troopers spotted a man who was several active warrants. He was at an apartment complex on McFarland near Southport Road.

Sgt. Perrine says the man tried to make a run for it, and that eventually led to an “encounter” in which police shot the suspect. He’s in stable condition and everyone is accounted for and in custody, says Perrine.

State Police say the area is mostly closed off, but some people will be allowed through on a case-by-case basis.

This story will be updated.