Kokomo Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Firing Shot in SWAT Standoff

KOKOMO, Ind. — Michael Dennis, a 38-year-old man, has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for firing a shot into the ceiling of a hotel room during a SWAT team standoff in Kokomo, Indiana.

On April 20, 2021, investigators confronted Dennis, who had outstanding warrants. He refused to let police into his hotel room and claimed that he had a gun. However, Dennis was not allowed to possess firearms under federal law due to his previous felony convictions, which included criminal recklessness, strangulation, and battery on a child.

After several unsuccessful attempts to coax Dennis out of the room, officers deployed pepper spray under the door. Dennis threatened police that he would shoot if they continued pepper spraying, and eventually fired a shot into the ceiling of the hotel room.

Following several hours of negotiations, Dennis surrendered and was taken into custody. A 9mm pistol was subsequently discovered inside the room. The convicted felon was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and will be on probation for three years after his release. In addition to his prison term, Dennis was also fined $1,000.