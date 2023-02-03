Husband of Missing Carmel Woman to be Extradited to Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia.

Xavier Breland is considered a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his wife, Ciera Breland. Ciera was last seen at her mother-in-law’s home in Georgia on February 24, 2022. Police say Xavier reported her missing two days later. The Carmel Police Department has reason to believe that Ciera did not make it back to Indiana after she visited family in Georgia.

Xavier told police in March that his wife was in Indiana and was last seen in Indiana, but Carmel police say they confirmed that her last known location was in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Court records show that Hamilton County prosecutors charged Breland with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in November. The charge stems from a Feb. 28, 2022 incident in which there was “an accidental discharge of a firearm” at a home on Baldwin Lane. In that incident, Breland said he was moving a Christmas tree in the garage when he heard a gunshot, ran out of the garage, then went back inside, found the gun, and unloaded it. Officers say Xavier gave them the gun and a missing persons flier about Ciera.

Xavier Breland Jr is not allowed to have a gun because he has a prior felony conviction from 2005. That conviction was from a Marion County case where he was convicted of burglary.

Xavier has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges since March 2022.

Police have not given a timeline as to when he’ll be extradited back to Indiana.

Ciera Breland was last seen driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia license plate RMB5869 in Johns Creek, Georgia, on the evening of Feb. 24, 2022.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about Ciera’s disappearance.