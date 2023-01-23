This unsightly building is known as the biggest eye sore in Indiana

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis work in some ugly buildings!

BuildWorld has ranked the most unattractive structures in the world. They curated a long list of developments from around the world, the UK and the U.S. that are often said to be unappealing. BuildWorld’s rankings were determined by a sentiment analysis tool called HuggingFace that analyzed tweets to gauge people’s reactions to various buildings.

What Are the Ugliest Buildings in the US?

The J. Edgar Hoover Building, the crumbling and soon-to-be replaced headquarters to the FBI, has been named the ‘ugliest building in America.’ The complex was described as “a certain Minecraft-y charm about the blocky brutalist monolith’ but now only ‘evokes the worst of 20th-century politics and the 21st-century surveillance state.”

Other buildings on the list include the city hall building in Boston, The Watergate Complex in Washington, Denver International Airport, Verizon Building in Manhattan, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Two skyscrapers that are home away from home for Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis made the list. One is the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee and the other is Las Vegas’ Trump Tower. Of Trump Tower, BuildWorld describes it as, “radiating a curiously old-fashioned idea of glamour and built in a style most succinctly described as Trumpitecture, the condo tower’s final divisive motif is the 20-foot-high TRUMP in glowing serif font at its tip.”

Which is the worst Indiana eye sore?In addition to being called one of the ugliest buildings in the state, the Minton-Capehart Federal Building has also been referred to as a “pigeon coop. Travel Alot.com has curated a list of every eye sore in every state in the country. This building was designed by local architects. Accordingly, it is named in honor of former U.S. Senator and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sherman Minton and former U.S. Senator Homer E. Capehart.

The building was completed in 1975 and at the time was considered to be cutting edge design of the 70’s. The concrete spot includes 290,000 square feet. It has five floors and a parking garage level for 500 cars. The structure debuted with a colorful mural on the exterior, which has faded over time. Additionally, the place is located at 575 N. Pennsylvania St in Indianapolis. The architecture style is called Brutalism. Furthermore, it costs $20 million to build nearly 50 years ago which is equivalent to $122 million today.