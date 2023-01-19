Indianapolis will take a bite out of the big game…Puppy Bowl XIX

Indianapolis will be participating in the big game! No, not that game. We’re not talking about the Colts and the Superbowl but rather the Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual television program on Animal Planet that mimics a football game similar to the Super Bowl, using puppies. The program is shown each year on Super Bowl Sunday. The show offers footage of puppies playing inside a model stadium, with commentary on their actions.

This year Indianapolis will be represented in the form of “Little Mighty”. Little Mighty was rescued through Indy Humane. His original owner couldn’t afford the surgery required to fix a broken leg. As a result, the now 3-legged dog was adopted by two best friends. They say the pup loves car rides, dressing up, and playing with two golden retrievers who live next door.

The new parents of Little Mighty told WTHR that his biography describes him as having a “strong soul” and “wasn’t going to let missing a leg stop him.”

This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature 122 dogs from 67 shelters across 34 states. The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

The first Puppy Bowl was shown on February 6, 2005, opposite to Super Bowl XXXIX. The entire program is designed to raise awareness about adopting pets from shelters and rescuing abandoned animals.

Puppy Bowl is not just for dogs. Starting with Puppy Bowl II, at the 1 hour, 15 minute mark, the puppies leave the field and a large scratching post is brought out with a wide variety of kittens for the Kitty Half-Time Show.