The Devour Indy Winterfest Starts Soon

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been waffling over the idea of eating out recently, you might want to know that the Devour Indy Winterfest will be starting Monday.

You might have taken advantage of a Devour Indy deal last summer. Restaurants that participate in this promotion offer special pricing on certain three-course meals, in an effort to increase their sales.

This year’s Winterfest will run until February 5th. You can check out participating restaurants’ menus online at devourindy.com, or by clicking here.

While you will not need anything special to access the deals, you might want to make a reservation, depending on which restaurant(s) you choose.